Hollywood Nanny Connie Simpson (from Biel to Clooney!) Reveals Her Top Tips for New Parents

Connie Simpson is known for serving some high-profile clients like George Clooney, Emily Blunt and Jessica Biel, but her top childcare tips are doable for even non-celebrity parents.

On the top of the list? Establishing a solid nightly routine. As Simpson writes in her new book, The Nanny Connie Way, “Consistency is key!”

She recommends dimming the lights, giving baby a warm bath and playing music while letting your little one gaze up at a mobile, explaining, “Those melodies … and beats help them relax.”

While breast or bottle is a parent’s choice, the parenting pro says a feeding station “should be an area that is not in a high-traffic spot in your home and is a very comfortable sitting area for you.”

Speaking of comfort, Simpson isn’t a fan of one much-loved item on many new moms’ lists, for a very important reason. She explains of rocking chairs, “The constant rocking, swaying and bouncing can set you up for disaster.”

“If you start all the rocking now, you’ll constantly have to rock for all your feeding,” Simpson adds.

It’s not a secret that sleep may be hard to come by as a new parent, but Simpson insists getting in as much shut-eye as possible is crucial. “If you can’t sleep, you can’t function,” she writes.

“If you have laundry or dishes to do, oh well,” she says. “They can wait.”

The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood is available now on amazon.com.

