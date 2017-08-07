From Amandla to Zayn: See How Some of the Hottest Celebs Are Inspiring Baby Name Trends

When it comes to baby names, celebrities are famous for choosing monikers for their minis that stand out from the crowd.
Need examples? See Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s kids North and Saint, Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi and Andy Grammer‘s newborn daughter Louisiana K.
But sometimes, celebrities influence baby-name trends without even making the decision to choose the unique names themselves. Stars like Ansel Elgort, Niall Horan and Saoirse Ronan, for instance, have launched a wave of choices simply by possessing the monikers themselves.
Here are a few of Nameberry’s 25 Unusual Names Inspired by Celebrities list, with their meanings, language of origin — and celebrity tie, of course.
Amandla: “power”; origin: Zulu and Xhosa
Celebrity Tie: Amandla Stenberg
Asa: “born in the morning”; origin: Hebrew
Celebrity Tie: Asa Butterfield
Dev: “god”; origin: Sanskrit
Celebrity Tie: Dev Patel
Gal: “wave”; origin: Hebrew
Celebrity Tie: Gal Gadot
Kiernan: “little dark one”; origin: Irish
Celebrity Tie: Kiernan Shipka
Kit: “bearer of Christ”; origin: English (diminutive of Christopher)
Celebrity Tie: Kit Harington
Zayn: “beauty, grace”; origin: Arabic
Celebrity Tie: Zayn Malik
Zendaya: “to give thanks”; origin: Shona
Celebrity Tie: Zendaya
