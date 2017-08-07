From Amandla to Zayn: See How Some of the Hottest Celebs Are Inspiring Baby Name Trends

When it comes to baby names, celebrities are famous for choosing monikers for their minis that stand out from the crowd.

Need examples? See Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s kids North and Saint, Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi and Andy Grammer‘s newborn daughter Louisiana K.

But sometimes, celebrities influence baby-name trends without even making the decision to choose the unique names themselves. Stars like Ansel Elgort, Niall Horan and Saoirse Ronan, for instance, have launched a wave of choices simply by possessing the monikers themselves.

Here are a few of Nameberry’s 25 Unusual Names Inspired by Celebrities list, with their meanings, language of origin — and celebrity tie, of course.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Amandla: “power”; origin: Zulu and Xhosa

Celebrity Tie: Amandla Stenberg

I'M BACK #TOKYO A post shared by Asa Butterfield (@asabopp) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:46pm PST

Asa: “born in the morning”; origin: Hebrew

Celebrity Tie: Asa Butterfield

RELATED: Arrow! Snow! Wilder! Nameberry Releases List of 100 Best Baby Names for 2017 (and Celebs Are Already Fans)

Dev: “god”; origin: Sanskrit

Celebrity Tie: Dev Patel

Gal: “wave”; origin: Hebrew

Celebrity Tie: Gal Gadot

FROM PEN: Amandla Stenberg’s Best Beauty Lesson Is One We All Need to Follow

RELATED: And the Most Popular Baby Names of 2016 Are …

Kiernan: “little dark one”; origin: Irish

Celebrity Tie: Kiernan Shipka

Kit: “bearer of Christ”; origin: English (diminutive of Christopher)

Celebrity Tie: Kit Harington

RELATED: From Alden to Wrigley: The Top Baby Names of 2016 That Will Influence Next Year’s Trends

Zayn: “beauty, grace”; origin: Arabic

Celebrity Tie: Zayn Malik

Zendaya: “to give thanks”; origin: Shona

Celebrity Tie: Zendaya

For the complete list, see Nameberry’s 25 Unusual Names Inspired by Celebrities.