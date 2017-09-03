It's a Boy! Days of Our Lives Star Nadia Bjorlin Welcomes Second Son

Nadia Bjorlin just experienced one of the best days of her life!

The television star is a mom for the second time, her husband Grant Turnbull confirmed on Instagram on Friday.

“7 years today since I moved to America,” he wrote alongside a photo of Bjorlin and the newborn. “What a way to celebrate with my wife. What a rockstar you are my love. Welcome to the world. Viggo Sebastian Turnbull. @nadiabjorlin #theviggo”

The Days of Our Lives actress, 37, and Turnbull are also parents to newly crowned big brother Torin Mathias, 15 months. Turnbull also shared a photo on Instagram of Torin meeting his new baby brother.

“Good start! #brothers#torinthechief #viggothevirgo@nadiabjorlin #thebullboys,” he wrote.

Little Torin “announced” his baby sibling on the way in March, sporting a “World’s Greatest Brother” T-shirt in a snap shared to his mama’s Instagram account — which also featured the family dog Molly.

“#TorinTheChief excited about his upcoming role of big brother!” Bjorlin wrote. “Baby Bull #2 debuting August 2017…. #worldsgreatestbrother #lovesofmylife #brothers #babies.”

Viggo went past his due date, with Bjorlin using Twitter in late August to share with her followers just how pregnant she was feeling — and looking.

“You know you’re overdue when your husband looks at you & says ‘Your belly looks like something in National Geographic…’ ? #Marriage #StillPreggo #ThxHoney,” she wrote in one tweet.

Bjorlin joked in another tweet, “You know you’re overdue when 2 people ask you in the same day if you’re having twins, and then some lady in Whole Foods parking lot asked if she could touch my belly button. Umm… ok. ? #StillPreggo #Help.”