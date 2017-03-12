Days of Our Lives Star Nadia Bjorlin Expecting Second Son

Nadia Bjorlin is pregnant!

The longtime Days of Our Lives star, 36, announced on Instagram Saturday that she and husband Grant Turnbull would be giving their 10-month-old son Torin Mathias a little brother in August.

“#TorinTheChief excited about his upcoming role of big brother!” Bjorlin captioned a cute snap of a smiling Torin, lying on the grass with the family pup Molly while wearing a shirt bearing the words, “World’s Greatest Brother.”

“Baby Bull #2 debuting August 2017….” Bjorlin added. “#worldsgreatestbrother #lovesofmylife #brothers #babies.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

#TorinTheChief excited about his upcoming role of big brother! Baby Bull #2 debuting August 2017…. #worldsgreatestbrother #lovesofmylife #brothers #babies @grantturnbull85 A post shared by Nadia Bjorlin (@nadiabjorlin) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

“#torinthechief letting the world know,” Turnbull chimed in on his caption of the same photo.

He added, “Baby Bull No.2 Coming August 2017 #boys #worldsgreatestbrother @nadiabjorlin #superwifey.”

FROM COINAGE: Wedding Etiquette Isn’t Hard, But Just in Case, Here Are Eight Tips

PEOPLE covered Bjorlin and Turnbull’s baby shower for Torin in April of last year, where the parents expressed their gratitude for their growing family — and the loved ones surrounding them, including the mom-to-be’s Days of Our Lives costars Molly Burnett and Crystal Chappell.

“They say it takes a village, and the village certainly showed up!” Bjorlin told PEOPLE at the time. “This is going to be a very loved little boy.”