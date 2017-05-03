My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way Welcomes Daughter Rowan Louise

Congratulations to My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way!

The pop-punk bassist, 36, and wife Kristin Colby Way announced the birth of their first child, daughter Rowan Louise, on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday.

“Introducing – the one and only… Rowan Louise Way! Proud & honored to be your father,” Way captioned a photo of his newborn.

“She’s here! Meet our baby girl Rowan Louise Way… & just like that life is officially perfect,” Colby Way wrote along with the same photo.

The couple got engaged in March 2015 after Way proposed at Disneyland. Nearly one year later, they married in early 2016.

In October, Mikey and Kristin confirmed on Twitter that they were expecting their first child with a photo of their feet, and a pair of pink baby shoes. “Can’t wait to meet you!” the caption read.

Mikey’s brother and former MCR band member, Gerard, congratulated the pair on Facebook.

“My family and I are so overjoyed at the news that our two favorite people will be having a baby! They are going to make fantastic parents and we are all smiling on the inside and outside,” he shared in a post.

Gerard and wife Lindsey Ballato, who married in September 2007, are parents to daughter Bandit Lee, who turns 8 on May 27.