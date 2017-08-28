Mini Must-Have: DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd’s $2,000 Gucci Suit He Wore to the VMAs – at 10 Months Old

Only the best for baby Asahd!

The 10-month-old son of DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck stole the show at Sunday night’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, sporting a suit that was both stylin’ and age-appropriate, featuring a monster print.

Asahd’s entire ensemble is by Gucci. The jacket and pants retail for $1,050 and $670 respectively, while you can nab the white shirt for $260, leather shoes for $275 and navy cotton socks for $35 — a grand total of $2,290.

Khaled presented at the VMAs and was nominated for four awards, including video of the year. Speaking to E! News, the father of one called the experience of having his son with him at the awards show “unbelievable.”

“It’s a feeling that I can’t really explain,” he said. “It’s just a joy, and to have my biggest blessing with me — I’ve never been nominated for a VMA, this is my first time. I’ve always wanted to, I’ve always made huge records … and I got nominated for four.”

Little Asahd is already a seasoned awards-show attendee, having accompanied his dad to the Grammys in February and the BET Awards in June — where he and Gucci Mane rocked matching blue tuxes (by Gucci, obviously).

“He’s just my best friend, my son and for me, he’s like a prophet to me too,” Khaled, 41, said in June during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan — Asahd’s television-interview debut. “He’s so special to me. I love this boy.”