Morena Baccarin Says Ben McKenzie Is a Great Father to Their Daughter and His Step-Son

Morena Baccarin can’t stop gushing about husband Ben McKenzie‘s parenting skills!

The Deadpool actress, 38, spoke to PEOPLE while at the Swarovski Times Square Celebration in New York City on Thursday and revealed she was thankful to have him as a father to their two children.

“It’s wonderful to watch him every day with our kids,” Baccarin said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

The two welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Frances Laiz, in March 2016. While Baccarin said “our Kids”, her 4-year-old son Julius is not Mackenzie’s child but is from her previous relationship with director Austin Chick.

When it came to her daughter, Baccarin said she was quickly picking up language skills.

“She’s talking quite a bit, and it’s very sweet,” she said. “She sounds a little like a caveman at the moment. Everything is me, like ‘me want that too’ or ‘me take that.’ It’s very sweet and it’s so amazing to watch language spark in a little 2-year-old.”

While Baccarin and the Gotham actor got married in 2017, the actress says she continues to adore her engagement ring and calls it her favorite piece of jewelry.

“I really understood the tradition of marriage and it’s from the person you love the most, and it’s a constant reminder of the bond and the love you have for each other,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s beautiful.”