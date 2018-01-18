Monica Potter is going to be a mommy — for the fourth time!

The 46-year-old Parenthood alum — she starred as Kristina Braverman on the six-season NBC dramedy — announced Wednesday that she and her husband, Daniel Christopher Allison, are expecting their second child together.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump, Potter wrote on Instagram and Twitter, “I have something to share…”

Potter and Allison, an Orthopedic Surgeon at USC County Hospital, are also parents to 12-year-old daughter, Molly Brigid. The actress was previously married to Tom Potter (1990-98), with whom she has two grown sons: Liam, 23, and Daniel, 27.

In 2009, Potter spoke of the gap in her kids’ ages, joking to PEOPLE that, “I have one every decade. So I started in my teens, then I had one in my 20s, and then my 30s. Enough now. No more.” At the time, she admitted that if she got the urging for more children, she would “adopt one.”

Three years later, the actress shared in 2012 that varying tastes for the screen is the toughest part about having kids with a large age gap between them.

“What makes me sad is that I can’t get them all to see the same movie unless it’s something we can all relate to. I’ll take Molly to see a movie that the boys are just not into at all. And she can’t watch certain things that they watch,” she said at the time.

She also discussed the importance of allowing one’s children to make mistakes in life.

“I just feel like if you try to raise your kids the right way — give them room to make mistakes, but also guide them in a direction that you hope to see them go — that’s all you can ask for,” she shared. “You can’t control them your whole life.”