Parenthood Star Monica Potter Posts Belly Photo Causing Pregnancy Speculation

Monica Potter may be expecting her fourth child – at least she has fans thinking so.

The 46-year-old Parenthood alum — she starred as Kristina Braverman on the six-season NBC dramedy — posted a picture of her protruding belly on Instagram Wednesday suggesting she and husband, Daniel Christopher Allison, are expecting their second child together.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling her stomach, Potter wrote on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, “I have something to share…”

Representatives for Potter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation that she was expecting.

I have something to share… A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

Potter and Allison, an Orthopedic Surgeon at USC County Hospital, are parents to 12-year-old daughter, Molly Brigid. The actress was previously married to Tom Potter (1990-98), with whom she has two grown sons: Liam, 23, and Daniel, 27.

Potter’s post did not definitively say she is expecting another child, but fans immediately sent congratulatory messages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook where she had posted the snap.

In 2009, Potter spoke of the gap in her kids’ ages, joking to PEOPLE that, “I have one every decade. So I started in my teens, then I had one in my 20s, and then my 30s. Enough now. No more.” At the time, she admitted that if she got the urging for more children, she would “adopt one.”

Three years later, the actress shared in 2012 that varying tastes for the screen is the toughest part about having kids with a large age gap between them.

“What makes me sad is that I can’t get them all to see the same movie unless it’s something we can all relate to. I’ll take Molly to see a movie that the boys are just not into at all. And she can’t watch certain things that they watch,” she said at the time.

WATCH: Peter Krause & Monica Potter: How Parenthood Is Like Christmas

She also discussed the importance of allowing one’s children to make mistakes in life.

“I just feel like if you try to raise your kids the right way — give them room to make mistakes, but also guide them in a direction that you hope to see them go — that’s all you can ask for,” she shared. “You can’t control them your whole life.”