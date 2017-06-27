Monica on JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s New Additions: ‘They’re an Amazing Family’

Beyoncé and JAY-Z still have yet to confirm the birth of their new twins, but well wishes continue to pour in from all their closest friends.

While speaking about her presenting gig at the first-ever NBA Awards on Monday evening, singer Monica took a second to congratulate her longtime friends on the new additions to their family.

“Looking at Blue, they will be absolutely beautiful,” Monica, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the pair’s 5-year-old daughter. “I think they’re just an amazing family.”

#SweetestThing #Lemonade #extraordinaryB … As a woman who has been thru it and seen it all my level of appreciation for the honesty, depth & passion this visual album beholds is unexplainable !!! #GreatJob A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:07pm PDT

“I love the way they love each other and I have this immense respect and love for my friendship with her mother, and I’m just happy for all of them,” she continues.

Following the twins’ births, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” next to a snap of balloons signed on June 18, “Love, Granddad.”

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE after the babies arrived.