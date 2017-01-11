Molly Sims Welcomes Son Grey Douglas

And baby makes five for Molly Sims‘ family!

The model and actress, 43, welcomed her third child with husband Scott Stuber on Tuesday, Jan. 10, she announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe!” she captioned a sweet snapshot of herself and her newborn baby boy.

The new addition joins big sister Scarlett May, 21 months, and big brother Brooks Alan, 4½.

Sims confirmed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in August, sharing a photo of her holding her baby bump with one hand and a huge 3-shaped balloon in the other.

“It’s a Hail Mary!” she joked at the time. “I’m so happy — we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled.”

In November, with the help of her little ones, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that she was having a boy.

“When they first told my husband we were having a boy, I swear he almost started crying,” Sims said in a video, where she, Scarlett and Brooks open a box to reveal blue balloons. “He was so happy.”

Since the exciting announcement was made public, Sims has been candid about the ups and downs of her pregnancy.

“Being 43 … we wanted to tell everyone, but we were super nervous about, you know, the testing,” she said in an August vlog.

“So it’s just been really, really stressful, but everything so far is on track,” added Sims.

The star and her family celebrated the impending arrival with a sweet shower in December, when Sims told PEOPLE she had narrowed her shortlist of names down to four.

And this baby, Sims says, will be the couple’s last.

“My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet,” she joked to Momtastic in early December. “He’s fighting me on it.”