Molly Sims on Raising Three Kids Under 5: ‘It’s Harder Than I Thought It Was Going to Be’

Though she loves the life she lives, Molly Sims admits having three kids under 5 can be a bit of a struggle at times.

“There’s no zone-to-zone defense,” the model and actress, 43, jokes about her three children Grey Douglas, 3 months, Scarlett May, 2, and Brooks Alan, 4½, whom she shares with husband Scott Stuber.

“It’s harder than I thought it was going to be,” she continues.

On January 10, the model and actress welcomed her third child — and similar to the current theme in her life, the labor was unexpected!

“I’d never really gone through labor because both my babies before were c-section because of complications with my pregnancies,” Sims said in a clip from a video recorded in partnership with Awestruck, a digital network for millennial moms.

“And so I thought, for sure, this was gonna be a c-section, no problem,” Sims continued. “You have in your mind, ‘Here’s the date, here’s the plan, it’s gonna be 1-11-17.’ And I know it sounds weird to say that, but as a mom, you just get focused — like lasered in on it.”

Because of unexpected labor, the little one made his big debut a day early, and his older siblings couldn’t have been more thrilled. “He’s a sweet baby,” says Sims of Grey. “They love him – they want to hold him, they want to feed him, they want him to talk!”

And though motherhood can be tough at times, it’s equally as fun, according to Sims.

“They have a better wardrobe than me,” the Las Vegas alum says. “I spend more money on their clothes than I do on myself!”

Having worked in the entertainment industry for 39 years, Sims admits the choice of putting her career on hold to raise a family was difficult, but so worth it.

“It’s the best feeling in the world — your heart just gets bigger with them, and I’m proud that I was able to do it,” she says. “My family is my little village. I really do feel like my fairy tale came true.”

