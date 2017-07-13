Inside the ‘Happy,’ ‘Mix and Match’ Nursery Molly Sims Helped Design for Her Son Grey: ‘It Tells a Story’

The simple feeling Molly Sims wanted to evoke with her son Grey Douglas‘ nursery? Happiness.

The 6-month-old baby boy is set up in style in his mom and dad Scott Stuber‘s home, surrounded by vibrant pops of blue, yellow and green set against cream-colored walls and wooden furniture.

“When [I] described [Grey] and what I wanted it to feel like, I just wanted this room to be happy,” says the model and actress, 44, in a video tour of the nursery on her YouTube channel, sharing that she worked with interior designer Tiffany Harris to bring that vision to life.

“[The nursery] probably has the most color of any room in my whole house, and I love it,” adds Sims, who cradles a curious-looking Grey as she takes her viewers on the tour of the space.

A good deal of love and care went into crafting every corner of the room, from the furniture to the coordinating citron Designers Guild curtains adjacent to the “French blue” windows.

“It’s really vibrant, and it really tells a story when you come in here,” Sims explains of the color and pattern combination around the windows.

Another curtain-related aspect to consider that the mom of three (she and Stuber also share daughter Scarlett May, 2, and son Brooks Alan, 5) emphasizes? Blackout material. “It might get you, like, 15 minutes more of sleep,” she says.

One of Sims’ favorite features of the room is a collage above Grey’s crib, which includes photos of himself as a newborn, his mom’s baby bump and assorted fun photography pieces.

The crib itself — which Grey hasn’t broken in quite yet since he’s been sleeping in a bassinet next to Mom and Dad’s bed (“We’re gonna get there,” Sims says) — is by Sandor Pratt of North Forty Design, and made of light-colored wood.

“I loved [the bedding] because it had all the little colors and all the little animals,” she shares of the Pehr Designs crib linens and changing-pad cover, advising, “Don’t be afraid to mix and match when you’re doing your nursery or your toddler’s room or your kid’s room. It really does make it fun, and it adds a lot of different layers.”

Other standout pieces in the space include a bear nightlight and rocking horse, both by Clic Gallery, a homemade “arts-and-craftsy” mobile by Nicola Vruwink of Hello Poni and a little bit more of a grown-up section, complete with wooden shelves, books (including Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go!) and a globe.

“This built-in is where everything’s gonna happen when he transitions to being an older kid and he can sit, get ready, he can do his homework over here,” Sims explains of the shelved area. “This can also be made into a desk later on.”

The design-minded mom and author praises the bathroom’s colorful wallpaper, featuring a zoo-animal print with each creature’s name underneath.

Sims’ love for preserving keepsakes and memories led her to frame her baby boy‘s hospital card displaying his birth stats, as well as hospital bracelets worn by both her and Stuber’s mothers when all three of their grandchildren were born.

“Every time I come in here, it really does make me happy,” Sims says of Grey’s nursery. “It turned out perfect.”

