Inside Molly Sims' Incredible Camp-Themed Backyard Bash for Son Grey's 1st Birthday

Grey Douglas is 1 — and he’s already a pro at the great outdoors.

The youngest child of Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber celebrated his 1st birthday this month, with a camp-themed bash planned and organized by Stefanie Cove and held at the family’s home on Jan. 14.

“We always call our home Camp Stuber when all of the kids are over for playdates — it just felt like a no-brainer,” the actress, author and model tells PEOPLE of her inspiration behind the theme, sharing exclusive photos from the event.

“We saw the tents from Pottery Barn and went from there,” adds Sims, 44. “I wanted the theme to be fun and it had to be for all ages.”

Molly Sims and family at son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Around 80 guests — including big siblings Scarlett May, 2½, and Brooks Alan, 5½, plus Vanessa Lachey and her kids: 13-month-old Phoenix Robert (“Grey and Phoenix are tight,” says Sims), Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and Camden John, 5 — attended the party, which was catered by The Clean Palate.

Everyone noshed on trail mix, mini ants on a log, a turkey chili bar, shaved Brussels sprouts salad and s’mores cups for dessert. The kids — a.k.a. “campers” — also enjoyed hot chocolate with marshmallows and chocolate shavings, while the adults (“camp counselors”) were treated to Moscow mules, Bloody Marys and skinny margaritas.

“I really wanted s’mores, hot chocolate and trail mix to go with the theme,” Sims tells PEOPLE.

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey at his 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' daughter Scarlett at son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Of course, the talented designer and and party planner had a variety of entertainment set up for the kiddos. Balloon animals, face painting and a scavenger hunt were among the big-ticket activities.

“I definitely wanted the teepees!” Sims says. “The faux-fur bear rugs were also a great addition for the kids to crawl around on and not get so dirty. I also loved having the face painters and masks for the kids to play with.”

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

And no party is complete without a sweet centerpiece. Designed by Lori A. Stern (who also provided sea-salt chocolate-chip cookies and Paleo brownies), the teepee-shaped confection was vanilla bean flavored and featured fresh strawberries, complete with a big number “1.”

“Grey loved the cake. At first he wasn’t too sure about it, but then he devoured it, leaving some blue frosting all around his mouth,” says Sims.

It was a day of culinary firsts for the birthday boy. “He had his first doughnut and first cookie — let me tell you, this kid loves his sweets,” she adds. “But that’s not a shocker since the Sims/Stuber residence is notorious for having a huge sweet tooth.”

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims' son Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

Molly Sims, son Grey, Vanessa Lachey and son Phoenix at Grey's 1st birthday party Gia Canali

All in all, the party was a huge smash — but the most memorable moments for Sims revolved around seeing her baby boy light up at his surroundings.

“I think my favorite part of the day was playing peek-a-boo with Grey in the tents and watching him eat his cake,” says the proud mom of three.

“I think he loved all of the stimulation that was around him … seeing all of the kids running around, getting his face painted and being the center of attention, of course!” she adds.