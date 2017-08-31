Molly Sims‘ youngest child is on the move — but not without some help from his big brother!

The model and actress shared an adorable Instagram video of her 5-year-old son Brooks Alan trying to “teach” his baby brother Grey Douglas, 7 months, to move around the family home.

In the video, Brooks is seen initially pushing his baby brother in their family home before opting to instead pull him (gently!) across the floor by his feet.

“Well, that is one way to do it 😳#3babieslater #sibling💙#hegotfeduptryingtoteachhim,” wrote Sims in the clever caption accompanying the post.

The 44-year-old star recently shared footage of Grey’s nursery in a video tour on her YouTube channel, which features decorating by designer Tiffany Harris. On the tour, Sims and Grey are surrounded by vibrant pops of blue, yellow and green set against cream-colored walls and wooden furniture.

“Every time I come in here, it really does make me happy,” Sims said of her son’s colorful space. “It turned out perfect.”

Sims — who shares her two sons and daughter Scarlett May, 2, with husband and film producer Scott Stuber — has been keeping busy with her new baby, an upcoming book and a new judging gig.

She will join singers Jordin Sparks and Thomas Rhett, plus PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle at the celebrity judges panel for the 2018 Miss America Competition.

Sims’ upcoming book Everyday Chic: My Secrets for Entertaining, Organizing, and Decorating at Home — out Oct. 10 — is available for pre-order now.