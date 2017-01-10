‘Any Day Now’: Molly Sims Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Anticipates Third Child’s Arrival

Molly Sims can’t wait to meet her newest addition!

The actress and mother-to-be shared a profile shot of her growing baby bump on Instagram and Twitter Monday along with the hashtag #AnyDayNow.

“GLOW BABY GLOW!!!” Sims, 43, also wrote.

In August, the star confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Scott Stuber were expecting their third child. “It’s a Hail Mary!” Sims told PEOPLE about her pregnancy. “I’m so happy — we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled.”

The couple already have two little ones: 4-year-old son Brooks Alan and 21-month-old daughter Scarlett May.

The pregnant mother of two previously shared to PEOPLE that she had decided early on about keeping the sex of the baby a surprise, but they later wanted to know if they were having a boy or girl.

“We originally weren’t gonna know, but now we’re gonna figure out what it is,” the model said.

Although the little one on the way was a surprise for the family, Sims said they’re deep into the name picking process.

“We have our list of boy names and girl names and weird names and cool names, but we haven’t agreed on anything,” she explained.

In November, Sims announced on her blog that a little boy will be joining older siblings.