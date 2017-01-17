He’s Home! Molly Sims Shares Photo of New Life with Three Kids: ‘Our Bed Got a Little More Crowded’

It’s a full house for Molly Sims!

The model and actress, 43, took home her 1-week-old son Grey Douglas from the hospital recently, she shared on Instagram.

“And here we go … ” Sims captioned a snap of herself and husband Scott Stuber gazing down lovingly at their new son, asleep in his car seat and ready to go home.

She added, “Thank you Dr Michelle Hakakha for being the best doctor a girl could ask for…keeping me calm and sane through all of my freak outs and letting me cry and stress when I needed [to].”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And here we go…Thank you Dr Michelle Hakakha for being the best doctor a girl could ask for..keeping me calm and sane through all of my freak outs and letting me cry and stress when I needed too. And to the amazing team at @cedarssinai hospital for taking such great care of me and BabyGrey. We will never forget #3129 🙌🏻💙🍼😇#goinghome @dr_mumu A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Continued the caption on the photo, “And to the amazing team at @cedarssinai hospital for taking such great care of me and Baby Grey. We will never forget #3129. #goinghome @dr_mumu.”

A second snap Sims shared Monday after the new member of the family was settled in showed herself, Grey, 21-month-old daughter Scarlett May and son Brooks Alan, 4½, snuggled up together in bed.

“Our bed got a little more crowded #milktime #mommalookstired,” she wrote next to the photo.

Our bed got a little more crowded 💙❤💙#milktime🍼 #mommalookstired A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:14am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Molly Sims Expecting Third Child

While this is the first time the family is all together at home, Grey’s siblings already got to meet him at the hospital last week.

“My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit,” Sims captioned a photo of her daughter holding her new baby brother and positioning a toy bottle near his mouth.

Another photo of Brooks holding Grey read, “Brooksie told me ‘I got this’ Sooo Proud of his new baby Grey ‘Jack and the Beanstalk Batman’ #finallyhere #firstvisit.”