Kisses All Around! Molly Sims Shares Sweet Valentine’s Day Photos of Her Kids with Lipstick Marks

Her little sweethearts!

Mom of three Molly Sims took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of sweet snaps of her kids, covered in lipstick marks from their mom’s love on Valentine’s Day.

“My 1st Valentine #tradition,” she wrote next to a photo of Brooks Alan, 4½, following up with photos of Scarlett May, 22 months, and Grey Douglas, 5 weeks — the latter sporting quite the confused expression — and captioning them “My 2nd Valentine” and “My 3rd Valentine,” respectively.

Sims, 43, gave birth to Grey last month, and shared her labor story with Awestruck, a digital network for millennial moms.

“We rushed to call someone to come stay with the kids,” said Sims, who was convinced Grey would be born on Jan. 11 and not his Jan. 10 birthday. “I finished packing the bag — I’d had it packed from the video so I had most of it done, but I can’t tell you how stressed I was.”

“I was trying to make my husband go through red lights on Sunset, because we live quite far now from [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center],” she added. “And we got into an argument because he wouldn’t run a red light because I was having contractions.”

Luckily, everything turned out okay and the family of five — including Sim’s husband of five years Scott Stuber — are fully adjusting to their bigger household.

“Our bed got a little more crowded #milktime #mommalookstired,” Sims wrote to accompany a photo of all three kids in bed with her shortly after arriving home from the hospital.

By then, though, Scarlett and Brooks had already settled well into their big sibling roles.

“My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit,” Sims captioned a photo of her daughter learning to feed Grey in the hospital.