Just call her Sorceress Scarlett!

Molly Sims‘ daughter Scarlett May turned 3 on March 25, celebrating on Saturday with a whimsical backyard bash planned by Stefanie Cove that any Disney Princess would be jealous of.

“The theme was wands and wizards! And in all honestly, it was Scarlett’s idea,” Sims, 44, tells PEOPLE, sharing snaps from the magical day. “She is beyond obsessed with princesses to the point where she will eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in one of her many princess costumes.”

“I always try to cater the theme of our parties for both boys and girls, so we decided to make it more of a ‘magical’ theme rather than a ‘princess’ theme,” explains the model, actress and home-design guru, who also shares sons Grey Douglas, 14 months, and Brooks Alan, 5½, with husband Scott Stuber.

Scarlett’s guests — many decked out in their own wizard-inspired get-ups (including both her brothers) — didn’t have an instant to be bored, surrounded by activities like balloon art and shows by Nifty Balloons, face painting from Paint on Your Face, a magician and princess from Vita Perfetta and tons more.

“Something that we did this year that is new for us is our bubble area,” says Sims. “There were three mini inflatable pools of bubbles where kids were able to pick their bubble wand and play with the bubbles.”

When party-goers got hungry, they didn’t have to look far for delicious refreshments from The Urban Oven featuring pizza, pasta salad and arugula salad, washing it down with ice cream from Sweet Rose Creamery.

The crown (literally) jewel of the delectable spread? A chocolate, “S”-shaped cake from Top Tier Treats that Sims describes as her daughter’s “dream come true.” The gorgeous confection came filled with chocolate mousse, topped with a tiny crown and wand.

“And I can’t forget about the pink sparkle icing,” the mother of three adds. “It truly was too pretty to eat!”

The most memorable part of the day for Sims? The moment Scarlett ran up to her room in the middle of the party — for a very adorable reason.

“She told me that she wanted to put on her princess costume to match the princess we had at the party,” says Sims. “Five minutes later, Scarlett came down in her full-on princess outfit and danced with Sleeping Beauty. It was the sweetest and most heartwarming moment of the day!”

Take-homes were just as sweet as the celebration itself: intricately decorated, colorful wand- and shield-shaped sugar cookies from Little Sparks Cookies.

“Scarlett had the best day of her entire life!” Sims tells PEOPLE. “I feel like she didn’t know where to go or what to do first because she wanted it all at once. It was definitely overwhelming in the best way possible. She truly felt like a princess.”

Sims’ newest project, a capsule collection with Minnow Swim, will be released around Mother’s Day.