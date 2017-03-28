Molly Sims Celebrates Daughter Scarlett’s Second Birthday with Whimsical Backyard Bash – and a Unicorn

Scarlett May is 2!

The daughter of Molly Sims and Scott Stuber celebrated her second birthday recently with a party fit for any mythical-creature lover.

Complete with unicorn-horn headbands, a matching cake, festive body paint and lots of love, the bash’s theme was indicative of the spirit Scarlett brings to her family.

“You’re our Magic .. Happy 2nd Birthday Scar.. We love you to the moon and back,” Sims, 43, captioned a series of photos on Instagram from her little girl’s big day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We’re forever grateful and lucky you came into our lives. You make Unicorn dreams come true,” added the proud mom of three.

Aside from Scarlett’s friends and family — including big brother Brooks Alan, 4½ — the festivities even included a real-life miniature horse with a “unicorn horn.”

“#yesthatisaminaturehorse #yesiamthatmomma,” the model and television personality joked in the photos’ caption.

I couldn't help myself 🦄 @stefcoveco We 💗you!!!!!! Thank you for making little girl and big girl dreams come true! A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

Scarlett’s vibrant personality has been showing its colors for a while now, with Sims admitting in July that her daughter’s “new name is ‘Spicy’ because she’s starting to get a personality.”

“She’s walking, she’s talking,” the Las Vegas alum explained. “You tell her no, and she does it anyway. You’ll say, ‘Na, na, na, na, no.’ And she says, ‘Na, na, na, na no,’ with the waving of the finger.”

Sims’ little girl has grown up quite a bit since then, though. In January, Sims shared a photo of Scarlett feeding her new baby brother Grey Douglas, now 11 weeks.

“My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit,” Sims captioned the snap of her daughter and baby boy in the hospital.