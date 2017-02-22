‘Judgment Free Zone!’ Molly Sims Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Son Grey

Molly Sims is a milk mama!

The former model and blogger made an empowering statement on social media Monday, sharing a selfie in which she’s breastfeeding new son Grey Douglas, 6 weeks.

“BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!” she captioned the Instagram snap, taken from her bed during the quiet moment with her youngest child.

In the selfie’s caption, Sims, 43, invites her followers to her blog to learn about some of her favorite products she’s been using while breastfeeding.

“Two words: easy access. Who wants to change every time they need to feed?” she writes in the post, promoting nursing bras by Rosie Pope and Boob Design.

Sims admits she doesn’t “produce much milk,” so she has to supplement with formula, and as such uses all-natural glass bottles by Natursutten.

“It’s important to get the BPA-free glass bottles for their health and safety,” she writes.

The mom of three — she and movie-producer husband Scott Stuber also share daughter Scarlett May, 22 months, and son Brooks Alan, 4½ — has not been silent in the past about her struggles with breastfeeding.

“When Brooks was born, my milk never came in, and I tried to breastfeed for three months. I felt awful and ashamed. I wanted to breastfeed because it’s so good for the baby, so I worked with a lactation specialist,” Sims said in 2015.

“After three months, she said, ‘You’re done. You don’t have any milk.’ I’ll try breastfeeding again, but if it doesn’t work, I won’t push it.”

Another obstacle aside from low milk supply? Brooks was actually born with a tooth, causing his mom a lot of pain every time she tried to breastfeed.

“I did nipple shields, nipple guards, supplemental nursing system, it was horrible,” Sims said in 2013, when Brooks was 7 months old.

“He was literally like a vampire on me for three months — it was unbelievable. Cut to I’m not breastfeeding and I’m proud of it.”