Meet Misty May-Treanor's Twins! Olympian Introduces Daughters Mele and Mia Alongside Big Sister Malia

Misty May-Treanor is a mom again — to twins!
The three-time Olympic gold medalist volleyball pro welcomed her second and third children, daughters Mele Alizarin and Mia Kanoelani, on Thursday, Nov. 9, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
May-Treanor, 40, is already mom to daughter Malia Barbara, 3, with husband Matt Treanor.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
May-Treanor first announced the news via Twitter on Nov. 16.
“The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest [addition] of Treanors earlier this week,” she revealed, sharing a photo of her babies meeting the Long Beach City College women’s volleyball team she now coaches. “Lots of babysitters!”
RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Misty May-Treanor Gives Tips for a Healthy Lifestyle
For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.
May-Treanor has been fairly quiet about her second pregnancy, but has given her Twitter followers a small peek into her life as a soon-to-be second-time mom.
“Could this be the last day of monitoring???? #ComeOnBabies,” she wrote alongside a Nov. 6 snap, showing a device strapped to her bare belly as she lay in a hospital bed.
“Monitoring for the day done … 34 weeks,” she captioned an Oct. 5 photo featuring her baby-bump-laden shadow. “Can’t bend to wear shoes but it is ok. #PregoProbs”
FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born
RELATED: Misty May-Treanor Expecting First Child
May-Treanor and her husband, a 41-year-old former professional MLB catcher, tied the knot in January 2004, welcoming their daughter in June 2014. Malia’s middle name was chosen in honor of May-Treanor’s late mother, nationally-ranked tennis player Barbara May, who died of cancer in 2002.
The athlete announced she would be retiring shortly before she and teammate Kerri Walsh-Jennings took home their third straight gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2012 London Olympics.
“We both want to start a family,” May-Treanor said of herself and Walsh-Jennings in 2008 after winning gold at the Beijing games. “We need to slow down and breathe a little bit, focus on our families.”