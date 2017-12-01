Meet Misty May-Treanor's Twins! Olympian Introduces Daughters Mele and Mia Alongside Big Sister Malia

Misty May-Treanor is a mom again — to twins!

The three-time Olympic gold medalist volleyball pro welcomed her second and third children, daughters Mele Alizarin and Mia Kanoelani, on Thursday, Nov. 9, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

May-Treanor, 40, is already mom to daughter Malia Barbara, 3, with husband Matt Treanor.

Misty May-Treanor's daughters Malia Barbara, 3, and twins Mele Alizarin (left) and Mia Kanoelani (right), 3 weeks Ana Brandt Photography

May-Treanor first announced the news via Twitter on Nov. 16.

“The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest [addition] of Treanors earlier this week,” she revealed, sharing a photo of her babies meeting the Long Beach City College women’s volleyball team she now coaches. “Lots of babysitters!”

The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest edition of Treanor’s earlier this week…..lots of babysitters! pic.twitter.com/GF7DvTjXTa — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) November 16, 2017

May-Treanor has been fairly quiet about her second pregnancy, but has given her Twitter followers a small peek into her life as a soon-to-be second-time mom.

“Could this be the last day of monitoring???? #ComeOnBabies,” she wrote alongside a Nov. 6 snap, showing a device strapped to her bare belly as she lay in a hospital bed.

Could this be the last day of Monitoring????#ComeOnBabies pic.twitter.com/cH1BQFlhM2 — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) November 6, 2017

“Monitoring for the day done … 34 weeks,” she captioned an Oct. 5 photo featuring her baby-bump-laden shadow. “Can’t bend to wear shoes but it is ok. #PregoProbs”

How do I relax while 35 weeks pregnant? With my @HTFeelBetter iJoy Massage Anywhere. It has been a lifesaver.#ahhhhh #ChairMassage pic.twitter.com/i4YJ9fNYE5 — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) October 12, 2017

Monitoring for the day done….34 weeks. Can't bend to wear shoes but it is ok.#PregoProbs pic.twitter.com/zBqctj90Gq — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) October 5, 2017

May-Treanor and her husband, a 41-year-old former professional MLB catcher, tied the knot in January 2004, welcoming their daughter in June 2014. Malia’s middle name was chosen in honor of May-Treanor’s late mother, nationally-ranked tennis player Barbara May, who died of cancer in 2002.

Misty May-Treanor Daniel Boczarski/Getty

The athlete announced she would be retiring shortly before she and teammate Kerri Walsh-Jennings took home their third straight gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2012 London Olympics.

“We both want to start a family,” May-Treanor said of herself and Walsh-Jennings in 2008 after winning gold at the Beijing games. “We need to slow down and breathe a little bit, focus on our families.”