Miriam Shor’s Blog: How (and Why) I Handle Traveling Overseas with My Kids

Please welcome our newest celebrity blogger, Miriam Shor!

Shor currently stars in the TV Land series Younger alongside Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff. Other notable television credits include appearances on Jessica Jones, The Good Wife, My Name Is Earl and a main role on the 2008 CBS drama Swingtown.

The actress and singer has appeared many times on stage — perhaps most notably in an off-Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, later reprising her role of Yitzhak in the 2001 film adaptation and lending her voice to its Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

Shor, 46, is married to Justin Hagan, and they share two daughters: Iris, 4, and Ruby, 7.

I recently returned from a trip to Greece with my husband and kids. It was spectacularly magical.

Greece is a country steeped in rich history, that loves children (even loud cranky ones) and has a culture that encourages the eating of feta cheese and the drinking of wine. The waters at the beaches we visited were impossibly blue, and everywhere we went, we were practically tripping over these stunning ruins that are thousands of years old.

I definitely will be returning, but traveling with kids? Not always the easiest thing to do. That is so clearly an understatement, much like passing a kidney stone is not always the easiest thing. It is quite literally never the easiest thing to do. I can think of 4 million things that are easier: staring into space, tying your shoes, making scrambled eggs, voting, just … sitting (personal favorite).

So. Why? Why do it? Not the passing-the-kidney-stone thing — I mean, that clearly falls into the category of medical necessity. Why travel with children?

On the 10½-hour return flight from Greece (that’s not a typo — 10. And. A half. Hours.), my mind kept wandering back to when I was in labor. Yes, it was that fun.

Actually, whenever I’m in a situation that requires patience, my mind wanders back to childbirth. I could just be in a mildly irritating line at the deli and my brain will be like, “Hey you! Remember when you pushed a fully formed human from your body? Good times! This is a piece of cake compared to that. Speaking of cake, why don’t you grab one of those chocolate-muffin-type things that resemble cake, but whose ingredients are actually 99 percent petroleum?” And there I am.

Reminding myself of childbirth again (also carb loading, but that’s just me at a deli) … I do this, I believe, because giving birth was something I was secretly certain I couldn’t do. I was terrified of it. I don’t know what I thought would happen. Maybe that I would be in the middle of it and suddenly say, “You know what guys? NOPE! Changed my mind. Let’s turn this hospital room around and head on home.” But I really doubted myself — doubted my ability to get through it. Everyone else could, but I somehow would simply not be able to.

And yet I did.

Twice.

I remember sitting in my hospital room with this tiny bundle of person in my arms just staring at her and thinking, “I did this! This amazing thing that I thought I could not do, I did!” And that is no small thing — the understanding that what you fear you cannot do, what you are sure you cannot do, you can. And in fact, when the thing is as momentous as creating a human being, then other challenges become, well, doable.

So there I am, sitting on the plane (also carb loading, because 10½ hours!), thinking , “Why? Why do this? Why travel — with children?”

And then my brain reminds me that I made a person.

Twice.

And I think, “I got this.”

And I remember the blue water, the ruins and the wine and the cheese. And also … the wine and cheese.

And I think of the amazing memories we now have as a family.

And I think that maybe my daughters will be a little closer to feeling like the world is a place to be explored, not feared.

And I look at my girls who are now blissfully sleeping.

And I think, “I got this.”