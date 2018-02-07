Miranda Kerr Reveals Her Son Asked If She Was Pregnant After Her Wedding Night

First comes love, then comes marriage, then immediately comes a baby in the baby carriage — right, Mom?

Miranda Kerr, who is expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, revealed on Tuesday that her 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom was super anxious to become a big brother.

“He’s very excited,” the model said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He’s so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, ‘When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?’ And we were like, ‘Look, we’ve got to get married first.’ ”

She continued, “So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute,’ ” adding that Flynn “has a mischievous personality like me. He also has my little chin.”

Miranda Kerr Broadimage/Shutterstock

Flynn didn’t have to wait long after that question was asked in May. In November, Kerr’s rep said in a statement, “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.”

The Australia native, 34, said one of her early hints that she was expecting was being short of breath quickly, even without exerting much effort.

“The thing is you run out of breath when you’re pregnant,” she explained to Kimmel. “It was actually one of the first signs that I knew I was pregnant because I was talking and I was running out of breath even in the beginning.”

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Kerr tied the knot with the 27-year-old Snapchat CEO in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard of Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

And in fact, it was their California homes that connected the couple in the first place. “We met at a work dinner for me and he was friends with some of the people and he sat next to me,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained of how she met her husband.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute.’ And the lady next to me, Glenda Bailey, she was like, ‘I bet you two are going to get married.’ ”

Miranda Kerr and Jimmy Kimmel Youtube

She added, “We ended up exchanging numbers because we both bought properties in Los Angeles. I bought a place in Malibu, he bought a place in L.A. We were chatting about, like, ‘Oh my God, my construction, your construction.’ ”

Kimmel joked, “That was the ruse by which you decided to exchange numbers? ‘Well, we’re both property owners.’ “