Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom again!

The Australian model is expecting her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel, PEOPLE confirms.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement Wednesday.

Kerr, 34, is already a mom to 6½-year-old son Flynn, whom she welcomed in January 2011 during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 27, said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

“The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess,” a second source said, adding of the bride’s suit-clad son, “He was dancing around and in the best mood.”

Of balancing her career and married life, Kerr told Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine The Edit in September, “At work, I’m like, ‘We need to do this!’ and, ‘This needs to happen!’ But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Bloom, 40, have been fairly about their mutual respect for one another, as well as their prioritization of their son.

“#HAPPY BIRTHDAY to an amazing mother, co-parent and friend,” the Lord of the Rings actor, who split from Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage, captioned a sweet Instagram post in April.