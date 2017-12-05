Miranda Kerr Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Miranda Kerr is showing off her pregnancy glow!

The star, 34, made her first official public appearance on Sunday at KORA Organics line at Sephora in Santa Monica, California, two weeks after announcing she and husband Evan Spiegel are expecting a child together.

The model kept her bump under wraps, wearing a white empire waistline dress which hung loosely around her expectant figure. The Australian beauty also draped a denim jacket over her shoulders.

Kerr was promoting the brand’s new line of Noni Glow products and took selfies with 150 lucky fans.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Australian model is expecting her second child and first with her 27-year-old Snapchat CEO husband. Kerr is already a mom to son Flynn Christopher, who turns 7 on Jan. 6, during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement.

Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Spiegel said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

Since the news of her second baby on the way, Kerr has kept a relatively low profile on social media — rarely emerging in public and using her social media platforms mostly to promote her range of certified organic skin care products.