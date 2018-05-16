Mindy Kaling Reveals How She is Bonding with Her Baby & Why She Watched Her Weight While Pregnant

Mindy Kaling is approaching motherhood in the most Mindy Kaling way possible.

The actress says her unique parenting style may mean that her daughter Katherine Swati Kaling’s first words could be to tell her to stop talking.

“She is a really happy baby,” Kaling, 38, told Shape, in an excerpt published by E! News. “What’s great for me is that my doctor told me that incessant chatter is good for a baby, and I’ve lived my whole life waiting to have a captive audience.”

And the new mama has definitely listened to her doctor’s advice. “So I spend the days narrating to her,” shared Kaling. “I’m constantly doing voiceover for her, as I did in The Mindy Project.”

Teased the star: “Honestly, I feel like her first words are going to be, ‘Just stop. Please!'”

Mindy Kaling

Over the past five months of constant chatting, the pair’s bond has grown.

“When she was born, she was kind of skinny and anxious. I think she was like, Can this woman take care of me?” admitted The Mindy Project creator. “But during our many breastfeeding sessions, we’ve gotten to know each other, and she’s learned to trust me over time.”

The Ocean’s Eight actress says she also heeded the advice of her doctor when it came to pregnancy weight gain.

“Because I like to eat, and I’m not skinny to start with, I knew that if I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy, things could just fly off the rails in a really bad way,” explained Kaling.

“That was something I definitely needed to watch out for,” noted the star. “My doctor said that women who gain just 25 to 30 pounds usually have less trouble losing it after the baby is born. So I kept my weight gain to about 27 pounds.”

Kaling, who welcomed her daughter on Dec. 15, maintained her workout routine until the day her baby girl was born.

“I also worked out whenever I could while I was pregnant,” said Kaling. “I did a lot of yoga and a lot of walking, and I jogged until I couldn’t jog anymore. I exer­cised until the morning I gave birth.”

In March, the Wrinkle in Time star shared with PEOPLE that she’s documenting as much as she can of her daughter’s life.

“I’ve never been a super sentimental person, but I’ve been taking a lot of photos,” said Kaling. “I want to remember

everything. She’s only been in this world for three months and I have like eight framed photos of her in my home. At this rate there will be no wall space left!”

Kaling is also loving baby Katherine’s milestones. “Her whole thing now is constant smiles,” gushed the proud mama. “I’m waking up every three hours to feed her and it’s a lot.”

“But just when I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is overwhelming,’ she throws me a huge smile,” continued Kaling. “It’s the best part of my day.”