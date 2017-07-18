Mindy Kaling Expecting First Child

Mindy Kaling is going to be a mom!

The A Wrinkle in Time actress is expecting her first child, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise,” an insider told E! News, which first reported the news.

Kaling’s rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

The 38-year-old The Mindy Project star and creator has previously been candid about eventual motherhood, writing in her 2015 book Why Not Me? that she worries about things like, “I will never have a husband and all my female acquaintances will,” and “What if my kids are really young when I die because I waited too long to have them?”

Kaling told Yahoo! Style that same year, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.”

She also added, “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”