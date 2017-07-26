How Mindy Kaling Is Preparing for Baby: ‘Being a Mom Is Something She’s Always Talked About,’ Says Source

Mindy Kaling‘s friends think she’s going to make a great mom.

“Mindy is really motherly to the people she loves and cares about. She takes care of them,” an industry insider says of The Mindy Project star in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when news broke July 17 that the actress and author is expecting her first child.

“Being a mom is something she’s always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Kaling has yet to discuss the pregnancy in public but recently moved to a bigger, family-friendly Los Angeles house with an expansive backyard.

A source has said the actress “just started telling her friends that she’s pregnant, but she’s not telling anyone — not even close friends — who the father is.”

Kaling has said being pregnant is “a sacred thing,” but the Hulu star told PEOPLE in 2015 that she’d stopped looking at getting married and having a child as a goal, explaining, “I have to stop making lists and hopes for myself because if they don’t happen, then I feel I haven’t achieved my full potential.”

At that time, The Office alum also said she felt happiest when she was “able to sleep for eight or nine hours after having, like, two Moscow mules.”

But following a moment of reflection, she second-guessed her answer. “I don’t have children,” she said. “Maybe looking into your child’s eyes is a better answer.”

For more on Mindy Kaling’s happy news — including what book she might be reading to her little one in the near future — pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday