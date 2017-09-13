The Mindy Project Cast Praises 'Amazing' Mom-to-Be Mindy Kaling at Premiere Party for Final Season

For the stars of The Mindy Project, there’s no question about what kind of mom Mindy Kaling will be.

During Tuesday’s party for the final season premiere of the comedy, cast members including Garret Dillahunt, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant and more gushed about the 38-year-old mom-to-be.

“She’s going to be the greatest mom in the world. I am just so happy for her,” Grant (who plays Beverly) told PEOPLE at the event in West Hollywood, California. “The main thing is, I’m just so happy for her. I love her.”

Rebecca Rittenhouse (Anna) shared similar sentiments, telling PEOPLE that Kaling is “going to be great” as a mother. “She’s such a fearless leader, and she’s so strong, and smart and intelligent,” she said. “I want her to be my mom, because she’s so incredible. But I will settle for her being my friend.”

"A little less conversation a little more action" is how I would describe my look for the FINAL #themindyproject premiere party! @laroccaskincare 💁🏾@cindy_j_williams 💄@jenmeyerjewelry 💍 A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Pregnant Mindy Kaling Debuts Baby Bump — and Says The Mindy Project Will Tackle “Mom Shaming”

Sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE in July. And an insider told E! News at the time that the pregnancy was an “an unexpected surprise.”

Now, Dillahunt (who plays Jody) says Kaling has mostly kept quiet about the baby news. “She hasn’t told us much. I knows there’s a lot of rumors out there. I’m jealous of that kid. I think it’s a hell of a mom to have,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s amazing. She’s an amazing person.”

Although she has kept mum about her journey toward motherhood, Kaling has been spotted out several times, outfitting her baby bump in everything from little black dresses to summer-friendly floral numbers.

Kaling glowed — and sparkled! — at the event on Tuesday, outfitted in a black, shimmering dress. Her pregnant belly protruded from the gown as the actress and author smiled and interacted with fans.

Barinholtz (who plays Morgan) told PEOPLE that his two daughters are “obsessed” with the expectant star. “She’s obsessed with Mindy’s clothes, and the way Mindy looks,” he said of one of the little girls.

“Whenever Mindy comes over to the house, my daughter just stares at her — like, entranced by her,” Barinholtz added of Kaling, who is also expecting a daughter. “And she thinks it’s funny when Daddy falls down.”