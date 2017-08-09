Mama’s Gotta Eat! Pregnant Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump in Flowery Frock While Out to Dinner with a Pal

Pregnancy appears to agree with Mindy Kaling!

The first-time mom-to-be smiled brightly as she stepped out to dinner at Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood with a friend on Tuesday. For the outing, Kaling chose a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, pairing the frock with a matching red cross-body purse and shoes.

“🌴🌻summer lewks care of @salvadorperezcostumes 🌷☀️ @marcmena💁🏾@kmannmakeup 💄,” The Mindy Project star, 38, captioned a close-up look of her warm-weather-friendly ensemble.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

🌴🌻summer lewks care of @salvadorperezcostumes 🌷☀️ @marcmena 💁🏾@kmannmakeup 💄 A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Expecting First Child

Fans were pleasantly surprised when news broke July 17 that Kaling is expecting her first child.

“Being a mom is something she’s always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen,” an insider told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Pregnant Mindy Kaling Has a Beach Day with Lena Dunham

Kaling has yet to discuss the pregnancy in public but recently moved to a bigger, family-friendly Los Angeles house with an expansive backyard.

A source has said the actress “just started telling her friends that she’s pregnant, but she’s not telling anyone — not even close friends — who the father is.”

FROM PEN: “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo on How She Would Fare on Survivor

RELATED: “I’m 5 Months Pregnant”: Inside the Moment Mindy Kaling Shared Her Baby News with Oprah

The Hulu star has called being pregnant “a sacred thing,” but told PEOPLE in 2015 that she’d stopped looking at getting married and having a child as a goal: “I have to stop making lists and hopes for myself because if they don’t happen, then I feel I haven’t achieved my full potential.”

At that time, Kaling also said she felt happiest when she was “able to sleep for eight or nine hours after having, like, two Moscow mules.”

But following a moment of reflection, The Office alum revised her answer. “I don’t have children,” she said. “Maybe looking into your child’s eyes is a better answer.”