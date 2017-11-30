Bonjour, Bump! Pregnant Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Belly in Adorable Tee During L.A. Outing

Pregnancy looks good on Mindy Kaling!

The A Wrinkle in Time star was snapped out and about in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, giving a rare peek at her growing baby bump.

For the outing, Kaling went casual in a short-sleeved navy ringer sweatshirt by ban.do ($72) with the word “Bonjour” written on it in yellow, fitted jeans and Adidas flip-flops. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a Gucci GG Marmont shoulder bag that retails for $2,600.

The 38-year-old actress, writer and comedian is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl.

Mindy Kaling Pacific Coast News

Kaling stayed mum on her pregnancy directly following the July 17 news, not confirming anything until August. That month, she opened up about both her anxiety and excitement surrounding the new chapter in her life during a chat with Willie Geist for Sunday Today.

In October — a month after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the baby on the way was a girl — Kaling divulged to Ellen DeGeneres that her first child would indeed be a daughter.

“I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far,” The Mindy Project star and creator said of her pregnancy at the time. “But I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m my current situation — like, sitting. I’m obsessed with sitting.”

Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling/Instagram

how I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject #laterbaby A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Glimpses of Kaling’s baby bump have been few and far between, but The Office alum and renowned author has shared a handful of photos to social media giving her followers a little peek.

“How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines,” the mom-to-be captioned a studio snap ahead of The Mindy Project‘s Nov. 14 series finale, where her growing belly was visible under a fitted striped sweater.