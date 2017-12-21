Mindy Kaling’s had a busy week — but not so busy that she doesn’t have time to crack a joke.

The Mindy Project creator and star who welcomed her first child — a girl named Katherine Swati Kaling — on Friday, downplayed her momentous week on Instagram as she explained why she couldn’t host her usual holiday dinner this year.

“I usually do a holiday dinner with the young women that work with me but I’ve had a busy week!” the 38-year-old wrote on social media, showing off her pink nails alongside a dinner menu of the Nora Ephron-themed “Yule Got Mail” dinner she was hosting instead.

The menu payed homage to the classic 1998 movie You’ve Got Mail, making numerous references to the film in both its decorations (the menu featured pictures of the New York City skyline and an AOL yellow running man icon) and the dinner items themselves (both the Shopgirl’s Pasta Pomodoro and the NY152 Black and White Cookies, included the screen names Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks’ characters used to talk — and fall in love — with each other).

“Look at this menu! Look at these Nora Ephron deep cuts! (Maybe for dessert we will have coffee… Patricia? Patricia’s amazing. Patricia makes coffee nervous)” she wrote, making her own deep cut reference to the film.

The actress’ pregnancy news first broke in July but it wasn’t confirmed until a very famous friend of the star spilled the beans: Oprah Winfrey.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, Kaling revealed that she was expecting a girl and dished on what it was like to have none other than her A Wrinkle in Time costar confirm the baby news.

“She did announce it,” the Champions creator told Ellen DeGeneres, stifling a laugh. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, “Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

The pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise,” an insider told E! News, which first reported the news. Shortly afterward, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Kaling had “just started telling her friends” about her little one on the way — and was staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” said the source, adding that the then-mom-to-be was not dating anyone at the time.

Kaling revealed that was was planning to look for her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, for parenting inspiration, during an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today in September.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” explained the Ocean’s Eight star.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just the open-mindedness, I’d be so happy,” she added.

Kaling’s newborn baby’s middle name — Swati — honors her late mother.