Mom-to-Be Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Little Black Dress After Saying She’s ‘Really Excited’ for First Child

It was a busy day for mom-to-be Mindy Kaling on Sunday, who was spotted getting pastries at Twenty40 in Los Feliz.

The actress, who said she was “really excited” to be a mom last month after reports first surfaced she was expecting her first child in July, looked radiant in a RED Valentino black dress with ruffled star sleeves.

She paired the look with gold chandelier earrings, dark shades and brown and black leather flats.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kaling is speaking publicly for the first time about her happy news in a sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today set to air on Sunday.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said in a preview for the interview released in August. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The Mindy Project star also revealed she’s looking to her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012 , for inspiration on what kind of parent she wants to be. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she explained.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that,” the star continued of her mom. “And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Of course, Kaling also threw in some of her trademark humor.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.

RELATED VIDEO: How Today’s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

And though Kaling is preparing to share her journey to motherhood, she is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the actress is not dating anyone at the moment.

“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” Kaling said in September’s edition of American Way for American Airlines. “I think a lot of women respond to that.”

Season 6 of The Mindy Project premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu.