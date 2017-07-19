From Her Surprise Pregnancy to 24-Hour Labor: 5 Biggest Revelations From Amanda Seyfried's Post-Baby Interview
Not a Regular Mom, But a Cool Mom: 8 Reasons Mindy Kaling Will Be the Best, Most Hilarious Parent Ever
The Mindy Project star is expecting her first child
SHE'LL PROBABLY BE ALL ABOUT IMPROMPTU DISNEY TRIPS
In a 2015 interview with Yahoo! Style, The Mindy Project star opened up about her eventual plans to become a mother — which would involve way less planning compared to other things in her life. "I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she admitted at the time. "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen." If this includes all child-related things, a monthly Disney visit with her future kid might just be in Kaling's future.
SHE WILL TEACH HIM OR HER TO BE CONFIDENT, NO MATTER WHAT
"If you got it flaunt it, if you don't got it, flaunt it," she tweeted back in 2014.
SHE UNDERSTANDS HAVING A COOL CAREER TAKES DEDICATION
And we can only expect her child to inherit the comedian's strong work ethic. "A lot of people ask how to get to where I am, and the single biggest thing, which is not profound, is that I work like a dog. And I work seven days a week. I have done that since forever," Kaling told Teen Vogue in 2014. "I can't stress that enough. It's a tedious thing to be successful and people, especially girls, don't necessarily think that. They think it's getting someone to do your hair and makeup, and showing up to events."
SHE WILL EMBARK ON FOODIE ADVENTURES WITH HER BABY …
… and turn her kid into a passionate foodie — much like herself. "I feel the same way about clothes as I do about food. I want everything," she told Vogue in 2014.
SHE HAS A GREAT ROLE MODEL IN HER LATE MOM
"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her," Kaling told Rolling Stone in 2013, speaking of her mom, who passed away a year earlier. "She was the love of my life."
SHE UNDERSTANDS THE STRUGGLE OF BEING A TEENAGER
"Teenage girls, please don't worry about being super popular in high school, or being the best actress in high school, or the best athlete," the actress wrote in her book, Why Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). "Not only do people not care about any of that the second you graduate, but when you get older, if you reference your successes in high school too much, it actually makes you look kind of pitiful, like some babbling old Tennessee Williams character with nothing else going on in her current life. What I've noticed is that almost no one who was a big star in high school is also a big star later in life. For us overlooked kids, it's so wonderfully fair."
HER STYLE IS FLAWLESS
You just know she has an arsenal of fashion knowledge to impart on her future child. We're already looking forward to their red carpet debut.
SHE HAS THE PERFECT M.O. WHEN FACED WITH LIFE'S CRUELEST MOMENTS
"'Why the f—k not me?' should be your motto," she tweeted in 2014. BRB, as we print out, frame and mail Kaling's perfect quote to the Louvre.
