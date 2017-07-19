SHE UNDERSTANDS THE STRUGGLE OF BEING A TEENAGER

"Teenage girls, please don't worry about being super popular in high school, or being the best actress in high school, or the best athlete," the actress wrote in her book, Why Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). "Not only do people not care about any of that the second you graduate, but when you get older, if you reference your successes in high school too much, it actually makes you look kind of pitiful, like some babbling old Tennessee Williams character with nothing else going on in her current life. What I've noticed is that almost no one who was a big star in high school is also a big star later in life. For us overlooked kids, it's so wonderfully fair."