Mindy Kaling made her first big public appearance on Thursday since giving birth to daughter Katherine Swati.

Ten weeks after becoming a mother for the first time, the actress, 38, joined her A Wrinkle In Time costars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid to surprise fans at a preview screening of their film at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Dressed in a blue, red and yellow polka dot patterned black dress by L.K. Bennett, Kaling coordinated accessories with her costars by wearing silver Minnie ears, appropriately dubbing herself “Mindy Mouse” in one of the photos she shared on Instagram.

The four stars even gifted all the fans in attendance Fast Passes to cut the lines for a ride at the theme park!

Mindy Kaling with Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The fan screening was Kaling’s first event since she welcomed her daughter on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Katherine’s middle name, Swati, honors the newborn’s grandmother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

The Mindy Project creator and star missed this year’s Golden Globe Awards in January and Grammy Awards this month though she participated in the festivities as she live-tweeted during both shows.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Rei Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Though Thursday’s outing was her first in an official capacity, on Sunday, The Office alum enjoyed a mom’s night out with pal and artist Julia S. Powell.

The baby-free night is a rarity for the new mom, according to close friend and costume designer Salvator Perez.

“She’s truly taking her mommy time. I think she’s relishing in [motherhood],” Perez told PEOPLE at Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates the Costume Designers Guild Awards event presented by THE OUTNET.COM on Saturday night.

“She really wanted to take a full maternity leave and enjoy being a mom, which I respect her so much for because she’s a workaholic,” Perez said. “She works 14-18 hours a day and so I think she’s throwing herself into the baby and it’s been great.”

Kaling’s pregnancy news first broke in July but it wasn’t confirmed until Oprah spilled the beans in October.

The actress revealed that she was expecting a girl and dished on what it was like to have none other than her A Wrinkle in Time costar confirm the baby news.

Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling with fans Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

“She did announce it,” the Champions creator said during her The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, “Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9.