It’ll be a Girl for Mindy Kaling, Sources Confirm

When Mindy Kaling gives birth to her first child later this year, it’ll be a baby girl!

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the pregnant 38-year-old Mindy Project star is expecting a girl.

Kaling, who said she was “really excited” to be a mom last month after reports first surfaced she was expecting her first child in July, was beaming on Friday while attending the Paley Center for Media’s 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews in Los Angeles.

She looked elegant in a grey and black dress suit — accessorizing the look with black heels and drop earrings.

Kaling is speaking publicly for the first time about her happy news in a sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today set to air in full on Sunday.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said in a preview for the interview released in August. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The Mindy Project star also revealed she’s looking to her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012 , for inspiration on what kind of parent she wants to be. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she explained.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that,” the star continued of her mom. “And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Of course, Kaling also threw in some of her trademark humor.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.

And though Kaling is preparing to share her journey to motherhood, she is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the actress is not dating anyone at the moment.

“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” Kaling said in September’s edition of American Way for American Airlines. “I think a lot of women respond to that.”

Season 6 of The Mindy Project premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu.