Katherine Swati is only 5 weeks old, but she already has cooler wheels than most adults.

New mom Mindy Kaling gave her followers the tiniest glimpse of her baby girl over the weekend, snug inside a decked-out pink patterned stroller from the collection CYBEX by Jeremy Scott.

The stroller’s fabric boasts gold cherubs — some holding dollar signs — black-and-gold wheels and one amazing standout detail: gold wings.

“First walk. Gold rims and wings,” Kaling, 38, captioned the outdoor image. “Thank you @itsjeremyscott @cybex_global #CYBEXbyJeremyScott.”

A source tells PEOPLE that mom-to-be Kylie Jenner, who is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, also picked out the same pink stroller for her baby on the way.

Her shiny ride isn’t the only gift Katherine’s mama has received from her high-profile pals.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon sent the star a sweet care package consisting of red-and-white-striped pajamas and two organic cotton rattles: one in the shape of an owl and one in the shape of a ball with “Z Z Z Z” embroidered on it.

And of course, Fallon’s new board book, Everything Is MAMA, made it into the pile too. Wrote Kaling on her Instagram Story, “Maternity leave was lit today.”

Mindy Kaling's baby gifts from Jimmy Fallon Mindy Kaling/Instagram

And when she’s ready to get her sweat on (or just lounge around in the gym adorably while Kaling works out), Katherine has an adorable tracksuit courtesy of Adidas, featuring cartoon cats lifting weights.

“Woke up this morning only to instantly die,” the actress jokingly captioned the photo. “Thanks @adidas for these! Do they come in adult sizes too? 😍 #swoon“