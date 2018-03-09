Mindy Kaling Says Being a Mom Is 'Really Profound and Strange': 'I Was Not a Kid Person'

Parenthood has made Mindy Kaling do a complete 180 on this whole kid thing.

The new mom — who gave birth to daughter Katherine Swati on Dec. 15 — stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday to talk about her new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, as well as her first few weeks of motherhood.

“It’s really profound and strange. I was not a kid person at all,” Kaling, 38, told the host. “I was the person, if you had a baby at a party, I would go up to them and shake their hand and be like, ‘Hello.’ So I didn’t know [or] understand how to be around babies.”

“I was on planes [and] when babies would cry, I would be mad at the families,” she admits. “Now I’m like, ‘Let them cry, let them do whatever they want. They can sit on me and poop if they want.’ Now I know more.”

Kaling has been busy both at home and in her career. Aside from promoting her whimsical new film — in which she stars as Mrs. Who, alongside Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon — the actress and writer’s newest television endeavor, Champions, premiered on NBC Thursday.

“She’s often like, ‘Who dat?’ to me because I’ve been a little busy promoting this movie,” Kaling jokes of Katherine. “It’s funny because I didn’t know when you have a baby that you’re gonna be up every three hours. So I’m up in the middle of the night with her and then afterwards it’s hard to go back to sleep.”

“So I’ll just return emails and things like that and a lot of family has reached out to me about the baby, so I’ll return emails: ‘Thank you so much, thinking of you, thank you,’ ” she explains.

“The next morning, people would be like, ‘Why’d you send me an email at 3 in the morning saying, “I’m thinking of you”? You’re a weird pervert.’ That’s my life now. It’s nice.”

A Wrinkle in Time premieres in theaters nationwide Friday.