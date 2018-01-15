Sweet Surprise! See the Adorable Gifts Jimmy Fallon Sent to Mindy Kaling for Baby Katherine

Jimmy Fallon is on a generosity roll.

The Tonight Show host continued his tour of baby gifting with a sweet care package for Mindy Kaling‘s newborn daughter Katherine Swati, similar to the set he sent Jessica Alba for her son Hayes Alba.

“Maternity leave was lit today,” The Mindy Project star wrote on Instagram stories, showing off her baby girl’s spoils: Petite Plume red-and-white-striped pajamas ($58) and two organic cotton rattles by Estella: one in the shape of an owl ($18), and one in the shape of a ball with “Z Z Z Z” embroidered on it ($16).

And of course, Fallon’s new board book, Everything Is MAMA, made it into the pile too. Added Kaling, “Only the coolest gifts from the great @jimmyfallon!!”

Mindy Kaling's baby gifts from Jimmy Fallon

Mindy Kaling's baby gifts from Jimmy Fallon Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The thoughtful gesture comes a month after Kaling, 38, welcomed Katherine into the world.

Katherine’s middle name, Swati, honors Kaling’s late mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling said in a September interview with Willie Geist.

Fallon isn’t the only TV host to bestow goodies upon the new mom. In October, Ellen DeGeneres surprised Kaling with her most-craved pregnancy food: jelly doughnuts.

“Oh my gosh … because in L.A. every time you try and get a doughnut, it’s full of matcha or bacon or something,” the A Wrinkle in Time star said with a laugh after being presented with the treats.

“This is amazing. Thank you … It’s my favorite thing and not every place has them,” she added.