Mindy Kaling Has a Rare Baby-Free Night as She's Been 'Relishing' 'Taking Her Mommy Time'

Mindy Kaling is a Hollywood triple threat, but the job she’s been consumed with lately is motherhood.

The Mindy Project star, 38, welcomed her daughter, Katherine Swati, on Dec. 15 and has been focusing on her infant daughter by taking maternity leave from her many projects.

While she has been all about baby 24/7, the actress had a mom’s night off on Saturday.

Kaling – looking understatedly stylish in a Gucci cardigan – grabbed a bite to eat with pal and artist Julia S. Powell.

“No makeup no filter mom night out with @juliaspowellart ❤✨👯‍♀️✨❤,” she captioned a snap of herself on Instagram.

The baby-free night is a rarity for the new mom, according to friend and costume designer Salvator Perez.

Salvador Perez at the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates the Costume Designers Guild Awards event presented by THE OUTNET.COM Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“She’s truly taking her mommy time,” Perez told PEOPLE at Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates the Costume Designers Guild Awards event presented by THE OUTNET.COM at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California, Saturday night.

“I think she’s relishing in [motherhood],” he said.

Perez dressed Kaling as Mindy Lahiri on Hulu’s The Mindy Project and is now working with her again on Champions on NBC, which Kaling acts in and created.

“She really wanted to take a full maternity leave and enjoy being a mom, which I respect her so much for because she’s a workaholic. She works 14-18 hours a day and so I think she’s throwing herself into the baby and it’s been great.”

Little baby Katherine Swati is already shaping up to be just like her mother when it comes to style, Perez told PEOPLE.

“I think that is going to be the best dressed little girl you have ever seen.”

The two-month-old already has some pretty swanky wheels, with Kaling

showing off the tot’s decked-out pink patterned stroller from the collection CYBEX by Jeremy Scott last month when they went for their first walk.

And, Perez is also making sure the 2-month-old is as stylish as her mother, creating a custom dress for Katherine Swati which is an exact replica of one her mother wore on The Mindy Project.

Sharing a picture of herself in the dress and holding up the tiny replica on Instagram, Kaling said: “Baby couture care of @salvadorperezcostumes. I can’t even with this Mindy Lahiri mini me dress.”