Strike a Pose! Pregnant Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump While Practicing Yoga

Mindy Kaling is perfecting her pregnancy posture!

The first-time mom-to-be got her prenatal sweat on in a new snap shared to her Instagram Story Tuesday, holding one of the practice’s most popular poses.

“@msjeanettejenkins takin’ me to the triangle pose,” she wrote on top of the photo, where her baby bump was visible under a fitted navy tank top.

Celebrity trainer Jenkins shared the same image to her Story, writing, “With this BEAUTIFUL Mama! @mindykaling,” and adding the hashtags, “#trianglepose” and “#PreNatalYoga.”

It’s all about balance both in the gym and in life for The Mindy Project star, who admitted on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was craving jelly doughnuts — and the generous host delivered for her guest.

“Any particular kind? Because I just got random ones,” Ellen DeGeneres asked before bringing out a ton of the pastries.

“You actually have jelly doughnuts?” an excited Kaling asked, with DeGeneres replying, “Yeah … like a lot.”

During Friday’s Ellen appearance, Kaling also confirmed she is expecting a daughter and dished about how Oprah Winfrey previously spilled the beans on her pregnancy news.

“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” said The Office alum, who shared that she told both Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon while the trio were filming A Wrinkle in Time.

“You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure,” Kaling joked. “So if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good.”