Mindy Kaling has a case of the pre-motherhood jitters.

Kaling sat down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today and confessed that she feels really nervous about becoming a mother.

When asked whether she thought she’d be the fun mom Kaling replied, “I’m really happy that that’s what I project but right now I just feel so anxious.”

“But I’d like to be the fun mom. I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice,” she added.

The Mindy Project star, 38, is looking to her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, for inspiration on what kind of parent she wants to be. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling explained.

“My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy,” she continued.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she added while laughing.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when news broke July 17 that Kaling was expecting her first child.

“Being a mom is something she’s always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.