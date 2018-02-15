That nursery will have great bones.

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak is pregnant with her first child, she announced Thursday on Instagram.

“[Stephen] and I are suuuper excited to finally announce…. Baby Hawk coming 2018!!!! We’re thrilled for this first baby journey and that we’re going to be able to share it all with YOU!” she captioned her movie poster-themed announcement.

“Special episode of our forever home build for baby is in the works!!!! Stay tuned!!!”

The HGTV personality’s baby on the way will be the first child for Starsiak, 33, and husband Stephen Hawk, who tied the knot in June 2016. They are also “parents” to three dogs, Frank, Beatrice and Sophie.

“We can’t wait to welcome Mina and Stephen’s baby to the HGTV family,” the network said in a statement. “We wish them the best of everything. And, we’ve already got a tiny silver hammer waiting for out newest little renovator!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Opens Up About Taking in Her Sister’s 2-year-old Daughter

Real estate agent Starsiak stars alongside mom (and next-door neighbor) Karen E. Laine in Good Bones, which came about after the duo’s home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer — dedicated to updating run-down, rust-belt properties with modern, Instagram-worthy touches — caught producers’ eyes.

“We just learned as we went,” Starsiak, who purchased her first property in 2008, told PEOPLE in December. “I read directions on how to install flooring and watched online videos about putting up tile. It was really trial and error.”

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Good Bones‘ Mother-Daugther Duo, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

And the mom-to-be has definitely had some valuable parenting practice. In December, Starsiak opened up to PEOPLE about her experience fostering her younger sister’s 2-year-old daughter Julie for a period.

“I think everyone likes me better now that I had Julie, my ‘Juju Bean,’ ” Starsiak said. “I can be somewhat cold, but when you have a kid, you just can’t be.”

The experience inspired the reality star to start thinking about starting her own family. “When I was younger I wanted six kids, but I think we’d be good with two,” she added.

Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.