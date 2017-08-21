Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund on Prepping for Twins: 'I Just Can't Wait to Finally Hold Them'

Fredrik Eklund has been “blessed two times over!”

The Million Dollar Listing New York star and his husband Derek Kaplan recently revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogate in November. But after suffering the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages in the past, the journey hasn’t been an easy one for Eklund.

“It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn’t allowed to,” he tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed.”

Encouragement from friends and family inspired Eklund, 40, to keep going, but it was his husband, abstract painter Kaplan, who was his rock throughout the process.

“I was in control prior times and it didn’t work out and I couldn’t do it anymore,” Eklund explains of Kaplan, who is also dad to 7-year-old Kai. “He took the lead on it.”

He adds, “He’s also really been mindful and reminded me that what we’re going through has been hard, but you can’t just take the good without the bad. It’s all of it — the entirety of it is what makes it so amazing.”

Now the couple is ready to put the past behind them and focus on their growing family. “We are in full swing to get the multiple baby rooms decorated,” Eklund says, adding that he plans to have shared nurseries in both his Connecticut and New York homes.

“They’re little angels. I just can’t wait to finally hold them,” continues the proud dad-to-be. “I think about them every minute of the day.”

