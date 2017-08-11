Fredrik Eklund is feeling like a million bucks!

On the season finale of Million Dollar Listing New York, Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan revealed that they are expecting twin babies via surrogate this fall.

“It’s the biggest thing that could ever happen to us,” Eklund, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s a boy and a girl, and it’s just beyond.”

“We’ve been blessed two times over – we’re six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love,” they posted on Instagram late Thursday. “We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes…. We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦”

The couple learned the good news in April while celebrating Eklund’s 40th birthday in Paris. “That was probably the biggest moment of my life,” he says. “I felt like it was meant to be, which is hard for me to say because it’s been so difficult.”

After their surrogate suffered multiple miscarriages, Eklund began feeling discouraged about the in vitro fertilization process. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed,” he says. “I was reminded constantly that there was this gap between me and where I wanted to be.”

Although he says he “did regret sharing so much,” on the show during the last pregnancy, Eklund found inspiration from those who reached out because of it. “A lot of people were sharing their experiences, and they just said, ‘You’ve got to continue. Do not give up. It is going to happen,’ ” he says.

The Sweden-born, New York-based star also attributes his ability to persist through their struggles to his husband. “Derek was the best,” he says. “He’s much more calm than I am.”

Kaplan is already a dad to son Kai; about eight years ago, he donated his sperm to a couple he met in London, where the 7-year-old now lives full-time with his moms.

Kaplan and Eklund visit Kai often, and are looking forward to sharing this journey with him. “He’s very excited,” Eklund says of the little boy.

It’s been a difficult road, but the luxury real estate broker says he is now ready to move forward and focus on preparing for two new family members. “I feel so much gratitude that this is happening. I feel so much love for them.”

