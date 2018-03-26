See Millie Bobby Brown Adorably Meet Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren's Baby Daughter, Story

Millie Bobby Brown has another “little sister!”

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress is featured in a new photograph shared to Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren’s Instagram Story, where Brown is holding the couple’s 6-week-old daughter Story Annabelle.

“Our daughters finally meet,” wrote Lauren in the text on top of the photo.

The “daughters” reference is a running joke among the trio that began with a story the Breaking Bad alum, 38, told Jimmy Fallon in August 2016, praising Brown and her hit series and admitting he told the young star during an interview that he and his wife wanted to adopt her.

Millie Bobby Brown with Aaron Paul, his wife Lauren and their daughter Story Lauren Paul/Instagram

In the interview, Brown definitely sounded game. As she told Lauren, 31, “Listen: Me and Aaron have arranged a dinner in L.A. in two weeks’ time. Now, you bring the adoption papers. I’ll bring my suitcase.”

Over the time since, Brown and the Pauls have left sweet comments on each others’ Instagram posts — and the actor even achieved his dream of “adopting” Brown in September 2016.

“It’s official,” he captioned a photo of himself, Brown and Lauren, adding an emoji of a family with the hashtags “#milliebobbypaul #firstfamilyphoto #happyholidayslovethepauls.”

Lauren Paul, Millie Bobby Brown and Aaron Paul Lauren Paul/Instagram

On Saturday, Brown took home the award for favorite TV actress at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, wearing a denim jacket that memorialized the victims of the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and simultaneously supported March for Our Lives.

During her acceptance speech, she said, “The March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight receiving an award as an actor. I’m so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show Stranger Things has created for me.”

She added, “But, more than anything, I get to be up here and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.”