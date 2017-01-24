Twinning! Milla Jovovich and Her Lookalike Daughter Ever Go Glam for Resident Evil Premiere

Beauty, fashion savvy and acting talent are just three of Milla Jovovich‘s traits, but her 9-year-old daughter Ever Gabo inherited them all.
The duo hit the red carpet with dad Paul W.S. Anderson in Los Angeles for the Monday premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Both Jovovich, 41, and Ever star in the Anderson-directed film, with the latter making her big-screen debut.
Jovovich was all old-Hollywood glam in a floor-length pink gown with silver feathered trim, sporting a red lip and dark eye makeup. Ever wore her golden locks loose and opted for a long white lace gown, complete with a silver cape to match the trim on her mom’s dress.
All hail the Red Queen!👑This picture just makes me so proud as a mother because my little girl handled herself with ease, appreciating every moment and was so kind and humble to the fans at the #residentevilthefinalchapter world premiere in Tokyo last week. She owned that red carpet in the most unassuming manner, was charming and articulate and of course dancing around with the excitement only a 9 year old can show. You are all going to flip out on the many layered performance she so naturally plays in this film. She's a real talent. And nothing makes me happier in the world than to know that my baby has found her passion in life. #bless #evergabo #watchoutworld #thereignhasbegun👑👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼📸@chrissbrenner
Although this is her first film role, it’s no surprise that Ever has begun to dabble in acting, considering she has been around the sets of earlier Resident Evil films since she was a toddler.
“She knows if she wants to sit on set and look at the monitors, she has to be quiet,” Anderson, 51, told PEOPLE in 2010 of his then-2½-year-old daughter. “She wears her headphones, and she tells me, ‘Daddy, there’s a lot of cables. You have to be careful of the cables.’ So she’s a real delight!”
Of course, the subject matter at the time was a little heavy for Ever — who today is now big sister to the couple’s second daughter Dashiel Edan, 21 months.
But that didn’t stop her dad from bringing her around at the appropriate times, thus helping to instill the show-business bug in her.
“I wouldn’t let [Ever] come to set when the zombies were around ’cause I didn’t want her to have nightmares,” Anderson explained at the time. “But she’s certainly enjoyed coming around all the sets, and she’s very much growing up as a movie child.”