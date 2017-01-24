Twinning! Milla Jovovich and Her Lookalike Daughter Ever Go Glam for Resident Evil Premiere

Beauty, fashion savvy and acting talent are just three of Milla Jovovich‘s traits, but her 9-year-old daughter Ever Gabo inherited them all.

The duo hit the red carpet with dad Paul W.S. Anderson in Los Angeles for the Monday premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Both Jovovich, 41, and Ever star in the Anderson-directed film, with the latter making her big-screen debut.

Jovovich was all old-Hollywood glam in a floor-length pink gown with silver feathered trim, sporting a red lip and dark eye makeup. Ever wore her golden locks loose and opted for a long white lace gown, complete with a silver cape to match the trim on her mom’s dress.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Although this is her first film role, it’s no surprise that Ever has begun to dabble in acting, considering she has been around the sets of earlier Resident Evil films since she was a toddler.

“She knows if she wants to sit on set and look at the monitors, she has to be quiet,” Anderson, 51, told PEOPLE in 2010 of his then-2½-year-old daughter. “She wears her headphones, and she tells me, ‘Daddy, there’s a lot of cables. You have to be careful of the cables.’ So she’s a real delight!”

Merry Christmas everyone!! My family and I want to send you all the most love, health and happiness for the holidays!❤❤❤#ladiary A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Milla Jovovich Shares First Photo of Baby Dashiel to the World!

Of course, the subject matter at the time was a little heavy for Ever — who today is now big sister to the couple’s second daughter Dashiel Edan, 21 months.

But that didn’t stop her dad from bringing her around at the appropriate times, thus helping to instill the show-business bug in her.

“I wouldn’t let [Ever] come to set when the zombies were around ’cause I didn’t want her to have nightmares,” Anderson explained at the time. “But she’s certainly enjoyed coming around all the sets, and she’s very much growing up as a movie child.”