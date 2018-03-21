Mila Kunis on the 'Huge Difference' Between Raising a Son and Daughter: 'My Boy's Like a Sloth'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s two kids couldn’t be more different.

The actress joined Kate McKinnon — her costar in the upcoming summer comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me — on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, dishing about her new film and the individual personalities of her son Dimitri Portwood, 15 months, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3.

“They’re incredibly different,” says Kunis, 34. “My boy’s like a sloth. He’s wonderful, and I love him — ’cause one day he’ll probably watch this and be like, ‘Why did you say that?’ — but the truth is, women are smarter than men. And I have this evident from my two different humans that I created.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher “Wanted Kids So Bad”: “We Were So Ready to Be Parents”

“Girls are just on it and boys are like, ‘Dum da-dum da-dum da-dum,’ ” explains the Bad Moms star. “They’re more like little linebackers going through life, and like … Neanderthal-ish.”

“[I’ll] be like, ‘Pass the cup, please,’ and my boy’s like [points] ungh, ungh,” jokes Kunis. “That’s it! That’s all you get and you’re like, ‘Ungh? What could ungh be?’ You look around, you’re like, ‘Ah, ball!’ There’s just a huge difference.”

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Ellen DeGeneres points out jokingly that Dimitri is always being carried in a “contraption” on his dad’s back and never even has to worry about walking.

“He doesn’t walk — he just runs,” says Kunis. “He’s in the hiker backpack a lot when we hike, but that’s ’cause we’re hiking and he’s a year old, guys! He’s lazy.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters Aug. 3.