Mila Kunis Returns to the Red Carpet 4 Months After Welcoming Son Dimitri – and Talks Being a Tired Mom of Two

With her firstborn, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, now 2, Mila Kunis had forgotten what sleepless nights were like — until son Dimitri Portwood arrived in November.

The actress — who, on Tuesday, made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher —was asked about what it was like adding her baby boy to the mix.

“It’s different, there’s two,” Kunis, 33, said of the household dynamic while attending the STX presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “He’s also 3 months old and you forget what sleepless nights are like. I remember guys, talk to me.”

Soon, Kunis will be leaving the confines of her Los Angeles home to film A Bad Moms Christmas, a sequel that stems from the success of last year’s hit Bad Moms.

“It’s so strange. I feel like people are so appreciative of the voice that it gave not just women or mothers,” she said of the reception from Bad Moms. “Even men come up to me and say, ‘This movie is so great. I finally understand my mom and my wife so much more.’ People really responded to it because it’s honest.”

She added, “Yes, it’s very funny and it’s very over the top, but it’s grounded in so much honesty.”

Although Christmas is many months away, Kunis was asked about what the holidays were like for her as a child.

“It’s a funny question, you ask a Russian refugee, who’s a Jew, what Christmas was like,” Kunis, who wore Brunello Cucinelli’s Cotton Surplus Poplin Pant Jumpsuit, joked as the crowd gathered at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum roared.

“My entire family is very family oriented, and the holidays, whether it’s Hanukkah, Easter or Christmas, whenever there is an excuse to have food, everyone is really stoked. For me, Christmas was just another reason to get the whole family together and be debaucherous.”